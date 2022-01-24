AAP's Raghav Chadha meets Punjab Governor, submits letter over illegal sand mining racket

Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Monday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a letter "seeking his immediate intervention in the multilayered illegal sand mining racket in Punjab allegedly run by and under the aegis of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi."

The ED on Wednesday seized more than Rs 10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case. Bhupinder Singh Honey is a nephew of the Punjab chief minister.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:20 PM IST