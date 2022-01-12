'AAP’s campaign & agenda is a joke': Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Kejriwal over his Punjab model

Taking a toll on Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam AAP's Punjab model which the party has put out on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

"AAP’s campaign and agenda is a joke on people of Punjab. A list of 10 pointers written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model," Sidhu said.

"Political Tourist @ArvindKejriwal who was absent in Punjab since last 4.5 yes claims to have a Punjab Model… AAP’s campaign & agenda is a joke on the people of Punjab. A list of 10 pointers written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model!," he Tweeted.

Sidhu's tweet comes after AAP state election in-charge Raghav Chadha took a dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying that no one takes him seriously.

Raghav Chadda said: “Even his [Sidhu’s] own party members don’t take him seriously.”

Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the party will announce its chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly elections next week.

The Delhi chief minister also assured that the state’s law and order situation will improve and justice will be ensured in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power in Punjab.

“We assure the people of Punjab to improve the law and order situation and ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power,” Kejriwal said during his two-day trip to Punjab.

Announcing the 10-point Punjab Model on Wednesday, Kejriwal said if his party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections, it would provide free and 24-hour electricity to the citizens, generate more employment to the youth, give out Rs 1,000 monthly allowance to women, bring an end to drug menace and set the law and order situation right.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday addressed the media and launched his Punjab Model formally with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s stamp on it.

Addressing the media to unveil the basic income agenda of Congress’ ‘Punjab Model’, Sidhu emphasized that his war is not against any individual but he’s fighting for the benefit of the state with a revenue-based model.

Launching his Punjab model, Sidhu said if Congress comes to power in 2022, it will set up liquor corporations, cable corporations, mining corporations, river water corporations, and transport corporations to boost revenue and check revenue pilferage.

Sidhu during a press conference on Monday reiterated the party’s future line of action in the run-up to the elections and said the people of the state will choose the Chief Minister and not the high command.

