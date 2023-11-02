AAP Minting Money In Liquor, Mining In Punjab: Sidhu | PTI

Chandigarh: Senior Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu took on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, alleging corruption in liquor and mining industries.

Addressing reporters at his Patiala residence, the former state Congress president Sidhu criticised the AAP government in Delhi over the now-scrapped excise policy, for which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. Sidhu claimed that the quick rollback of the policy within three months of its implementation raised suspicions.

Sidhu asserted that a thorough investigation into the alleged liquor scam would reveal the involvement of AAP leaders from Delhi and Punjab. He insisted that Kejriwal should be questioned about the significant profit margins from the Punjab excise scam.

Additionally, Sidhu accused the AAP of failing to fulfill its promises made before the February 2022 Punjab assembly polls. He pointed out the deteriorating law and order situation, alleging that the AAP government was ignoring corruption issues.

Claiming that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was being controlled by Kejriwal, Sidhu emphasized that the blatant exploitation of Punjab's resources would not be tolerated.