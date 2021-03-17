AAP workers hold demonstration in Lucknow against new NCT Bill

Lucknow: About a dozen Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were arrested in Lucknow on Wednesday when they held a demonstration in protest against the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Lucknow Police used mild force to disperse the agitating AAP workers.

The arrested AAP workers were, however, let off in the evening. Traffic at 1090 crossing in Gomti Nagar was disrupted for an hour due to the AAP demonstration. Police used mild force to disperse workers to restore the traffic.

Though police denied but AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari alleged that the police misbehaved with party workers and lathi-charged them. “Several party workers sustained injuries in police lathicharge. Our protest was peaceful but police lathi-charged us without any provocation,” alleged the spokesman.

He said that the amendments were an attempt by the Central government to run the Delhi government by proxy through the Lt Governor. “Now an elected government will have to take approvals from the Lt Governor first before taking any Cabinet decision,” alleged the spokesman, threatening countrywide agitation against the proposed Bill, which was tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.