AAP will form govt in Rajasthan in 2023: Sanjay Singh

Jaipur: For its election plans in Rajasthan, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its MLA from Dwarka Vinay Mishra as the election convener for the state. The party will hold a meeting of workers on Sunday in Jaipur.

The Rajya Sabha MP of the party Sanjay Singh was in Jaipur on Saturday and while talking to media he said that AAP has now emerged as an alternative to BJP and Congress.

"We will form the government in Rajasthan in 2023 and for this, we will work on the Delhi model in the state," claimed Sanjay Singh.

He said, "All big parties had to face miserable defeat in Punjab and now we have emerged as a national alternative. Now our focus is on Rajasthan and we will come to power in the state in the coming elections."

The party has no big face in Rajasthan and on the question regarding this he said, "We welcome the leaders of both BJP and Congress but will not compromise with the image of the party. "Only the leaders with clean image will get entry in the party," said Sanjay Singh.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:10 PM IST