AAP to release manifesto for Delhi assembly election today

New Delhi: Three days ahead of polling, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will release its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Congress and BJP both have already released their manifestos for the polls.

In January, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had released 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' which included promises to continue 200 units of free electricity, Mohalla marshals and 24x7 clean water to every resident of the national capital.