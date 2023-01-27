AAP to contest Rajasthan assembly elections with full strength: MP Sandeep Pathak

Representative Image | PTI

The AAP will contest the assembly elections in Rajasthan with full strength, party leader and MP Sandeep Pathak said here on Friday.

Have started membership drive in Rajasthan: Pathak

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are likely to be held later this year.

The party has started a membership drive in Rajasthan, Pathak said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Rajasthan elections with full strength. It will be a contest of positive versus negative. Through this, we will bring positive politics," he told reporters.

Pathak, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the AAP's national general secretary (organisation).

AAP strengthening base ahead of polls

The party has also released a phone number for the membership drive.

There are many people who do not know how to get the party's membership. So an easy way has been found to enable people to become members, Pathak said.

The party is strengthening its base in the state ahead of the elections, said Vinay Mishra, the AAP's election in-charge for Rajasthan.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)