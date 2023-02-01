AAP to contest all 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly elections

AAP |

Bengaluru: The Assembly election scenario has started gaining momentum with the Aam Aadmi Party deciding to contest all the 224 seats and the BJP and the Congress seems to be worried about the possibility of a hung assembly once again.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have now recalibrated their strategy by trying to wipe out the third force – the JD(S). Though on the verge of a political extinction, the JD(S) can do considerable damage to both the parties.

In the 2004, 2008 and 2018 elections, the presence of the JD(S) had led to a hung Assembly and the party emerged as a kingmaker. This time, the BJP and Congress are imploring voters not to vote for the JD(S).

Over the last few days, the BJP and Congress leaders have effectively said at pre-election rallies that the JD(S) should be wiped out.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday said her party is setting the agenda for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election with BJP promising 'Namma Clinic' on the lines of Delhi's Mohalla Clinics and Congress promising 200 units of free electricity as has been implemented in the national capital.

In another development, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has reiterated that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections three months away. Even as BSY opted out, former BJP minister and controversial mining baron G Janardhan Reddy has decided to field his wife Lakshmi Aruna as candidate from his party in Ballari constituency against his brother and sitting BJP MLA Somashekhar Reddy.

After snapping a 20-year-long association with the BJP, Janardhan Reddy floated his own political outfit 'Kalyan Rajya Pragathi Party' in December last year and announced that he would contest the upcoming state assembly election.