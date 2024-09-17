 AAP To Announce New Delhi Chief Minister At 12 PM Today After Arvind Kejriwal Announces To Quit As CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAAP To Announce New Delhi Chief Minister At 12 PM Today After Arvind Kejriwal Announces To Quit As CM

AAP To Announce New Delhi Chief Minister At 12 PM Today After Arvind Kejriwal Announces To Quit As CM

According to sources, Kejriwal's close aide and Delhi government minister Atishi may be entrusted with the responsibility of Chief Minister until the upcoming Delhi Assembly election results are announced.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce Delhi's new Chief Minister at 12:00 PM. The party has stated that the name of the new Chief Minister will be revealed after the meeting of the legislative assembly members at noon. Today, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to resign from his post, a decision he announced on Sunday. Following Kejriwal's announcement, speculation has been rife about who will be chosen as the next Chief Minister of Delhi.

According to sources, Kejriwal's close aide and Delhi government minister Atishi may be entrusted with the responsibility of Chief Minister until the upcoming Delhi Assembly election results are announced.

Apart from Atishi, names like Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, and other AAP leaders are also being considered in the race for the Chief Minister's post.

Frontrunners In CM Race

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor In Panchsheel Nagar Slum Complex Area
Navi Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor In Panchsheel Nagar Slum Complex Area
‘Those Filled With Hate Defaming India,’ Says PM Modi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In US
‘Those Filled With Hate Defaming India,’ Says PM Modi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In US
Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor's Dating App Profiles Get Leaked Online
Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor's Dating App Profiles Get Leaked Online
Maharashtra: MLA Sanjay Shirsat & Former MP Hemant Patil To Serve As Ministers In Short-Term Roles Before State Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: MLA Sanjay Shirsat & Former MP Hemant Patil To Serve As Ministers In Short-Term Roles Before State Assembly Elections

Among the frontrunners to potentially succeed Kejriwal are Atishi, one of AAP's most visible ministers, and other senior party figures such as Saurabh Bhardwaj, Raghav Chadha, Kailash Gahlot, and Sanjay Singh. However, no definitive candidate has been confirmed as of now.

Read Also
Arvind Kejriwal To Step Down As Delhi Chief Minister Today, Meeting With Lieutenant Governor VK...
article-image

Kejriwal has requested that elections in Delhi be held in November, in tandem with Maharashtra's elections, despite the fact that Delhi’s assembly polls are not scheduled until February next year. He maintains that the people are eager to re-elect him.

The opposition has seized on Kejriwal's resignation announcement. The BJP has mocked the delay, questioning why he hasn’t resigned immediately, while the Delhi Congress dismissed the move as a political stunt, pointing out that Kejriwal didn’t resign during Delhi’s recent crises, such as the floods and water shortage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAP To Announce New Delhi Chief Minister At 12 PM Today After Arvind Kejriwal Announces To Quit As...

AAP To Announce New Delhi Chief Minister At 12 PM Today After Arvind Kejriwal Announces To Quit As...

‘Those Filled With Hate Defaming India,’ Says PM Modi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In...

‘Those Filled With Hate Defaming India,’ Says PM Modi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In...

Delhi: Armed Robbers Loot Hotel Owner At Gunpoint In Seelampur Market; Shocking Video Surfaces

Delhi: Armed Robbers Loot Hotel Owner At Gunpoint In Seelampur Market; Shocking Video Surfaces

Arvind Kejriwal To Step Down As Delhi Chief Minister Today, Meeting With Lieutenant Governor VK...

Arvind Kejriwal To Step Down As Delhi Chief Minister Today, Meeting With Lieutenant Governor VK...

PM Modi Turns 74; BJP Leaders Hail Him As 'Visionary Leader' In Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

PM Modi Turns 74; BJP Leaders Hail Him As 'Visionary Leader' In Heartfelt Birthday Wishes