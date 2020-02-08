'AAP should apologise’: Twitter slams worker who asked Alka Lamba ‘aapka 22 saal ka bacha kiska hai?’

Amid Delhi Assembly polls, a scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, after Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Alka Lamba tried to slap an AAP worker.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows furious Alka Lamba arguing with an AAP worker who also tried to slap him. The AAP worker allegedly asked Lamba "Aapka 22 saal ka baccha kiska hai?"

Later, as Alka Lamba attacked the Aam Aadmi Party worker in front of the polling booth, police officers present at the scene intervened after she raised a complaint with the officials. Reacting to the incident, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the party will complain to the Election Commission.