The party also accused him of engaging with other national and regional parties in J&K.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
AAP removes J&K leader Balwant Singh Mankotia amid rumours of his switching sides to BJP | Twitter/@BalwantMankotia

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Balwant Singh Mankotia was reportedly sacked from the primary membership of the party on Friday. The development comes amid rumours that he will be switching allegiance to BJP.

According to Republic TV, in a letter addressed to Mankotia, AAP's J&K election in-charge Harjot Singh Bains said, "AAP is more vigilant about those who are distracting co-members/co-volunteers from getting their work done or who cause other volunteers to feel uncomfortable or involved in any other anti-party activity."

"All volunteers/members are expected to treat each other with respect, any discriminatory language or conduct won't be tolerated. It has come to our knowledge that you are involved in anti-party activities," the party said.

The party also accused him of engaging with other national and regional parties in J&K, adding that he had not participated in any activities in the last three months.

Prior to joining AAP, Mankotia served as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party and represented Udhampur in the Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2014. He joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party along with former MLA Yash Paul Kundal on April 8 this year.

