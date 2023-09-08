AAP Releases First List Of Candidates As Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Approach

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

With the Chhattisgarh assembly elections drawing closer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its roster of candidates for the forthcoming electoral contest. This election, set to take place in the Congress-governed state, is expected to occur by the conclusion of this year. Nonetheless, the Election Commission has not yet announced the official polling date.

AAP, under the leadership of Kejriwal, has unveiled the names of ten candidates as part of its efforts to expand its presence in other states. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously announced a list of 21 candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Notably, the BJP is the first political party to declare its candidates for both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, providing ample time for campaigning.