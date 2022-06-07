AAP 'only cure' for BJP: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal | Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

Demonstrating the ambitions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in the Mehsana district of Gujarat on Monday, where he stated that AAP was the 'only cure' for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AAP chief's road show comes a few months before Gujarat is due for polls, in December of this year.

Kejriwal said, "Everyone said the BJP indulges in goondagardi (hooliganism). People are scared everywhere. People told us that the BJP tries to scare them".

Gujarat, Kejriwal said, seeks "Badlav (change)". The state, he added, is tired of the BJP and "its sister, the Congress".

The AAP chief is trying to expand his party's currently limited reach, after an encouraging performance in the Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal slammed the BJP for the recent incidents of 'targeted killings' in Kashmir calling it a "massacre of Kashmiri Pandits".

"The massacre that is happening with Kashmiri Pandits is not right. In the last 30 years, Kashmiri Pandits had to migrate twice and both happened when BJP was in power. I would appeal to the government that take whatever step needs to be taken and provide them with security," he said.

Notably, Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at the Centre over the 'targeted killings' of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and said that Kashmiri Pandits were being "forced" to leave their homes, while asserting that "BJP is incapable of handling Kashmir".

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's Jan Aakrosh Rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Kashmir was ours, belongs to us and will remain ours. Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s."

"Whenever there is a murder in Kashmir, it comes in the media: 'Home Minister called a meeting..' Too many meetings are being held while people are dying. Now, India needs action. People want action to be taken by the government. Tell the plan to the country," he said as he lambasted the BJP-led Centre for the targeted killings in the UT.

On Friday, Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced that the party will be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in Gujarat.

Sisodia had said with AAP contesting, “people of the state will have an option in the polls”.

(with inputs from ANI)