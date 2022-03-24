AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tenders resignation from Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday tendered his resignation from Delhi Legislative Assembly to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. He has been nominated for Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

After a thumping victory in Punjab Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that it has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

On being elected, 33-year-old Raghav Chadha will be the youngest Rajya Sabha member. Currently, the youngest member is Olympics bronze medallist boxer Mary Kom (39).

Raghav Chadha, 33, is the sitting the MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. Chadha was the party's co-incharge for Punjab affairs and was considered by the party as one of the architects of the AAP's victory in the state Assembly polls.

