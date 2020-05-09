AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal arrested by Delhi Police after doctor names him in suicide note

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Deoli constituency in Delhi, Prakash Jarwal, was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday after a doctor who committed suicide last month named him in the suicide note. Jarwal is booked on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

"Allegations against me are false and baseless. The person who has committed suicide, I had not spoken to him in a year," said the MLA before police questioning on Saturday. However, after questioning, Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar were arrested.

Prakash Jarwal was reportedly missing since he found out that his name was in the suicide note. He had also skipped two police summons, reported NDTV.