AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal arrested by Delhi Police after doctor names him in suicide note

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Deoli constituency in Delhi, Prakash Jarwal, was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday after a doctor who committed suicide last month named him in the suicide note. Jarwal is booked on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.
"Allegations against me are false and baseless. The person who has committed suicide, I had not spoken to him in a year," said the MLA before police questioning on Saturday. However, after questioning, Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar were arrested.
Prakash Jarwal was reportedly missing since he found out that his name was in the suicide note. He had also skipped two police summons, reported NDTV.
On Friday, a Delhi court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Jarwal and Nagar. On Thursday, Jarwal's family was questioned on the matter, he along with Nagar allegedly didn't join the police probe, following which police approached the court.
Earlier, 52-year-old Dr. Rajinder Singh, a private practitioner in Durgapuri area in South Delhi, was also involved in supply of Delhi Jal Board through tankers since 2007.
The bereaved family had claimed that the accused had got Dr Rajinder's tankers removed from water supply service and also prevented clearance of dues of a large sum of money from the Jal Board.
Meanwhile, Jarwal had earlier said, the doctor was named in a sting operation carried out by news channels on the "tanker mafia", after which his vehicles were blacklisted.
