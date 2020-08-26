AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan bats for protection for Tahir Hussain's family; 'brazen endorsement' says Priti Gandhi

The recent publication of Delhi Riots 2020 and the corresponding controversy over its publisher had brought February's violent clashes back into new headlines and public discourse. And now, it would seem that the families of those accused of inciting the riots are facing new problems.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday took to Twitter, urging Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to give protection to the family of former party Councillor Tahir Hussain.

Sharing a picture with them, Khan wrote that they had come to him stating that they were living in fear, even within their own home. "Because accounts have been seized, we're unable to pay even school fees," Khan quoted them as saying.

And while some sympatised with their plight -- that it was not the children's fault that Hussain had been arrested -- others were distinctively less empathetic.

"Aam Aadmi Party leader openly sympathising with and brazenly endorsing the family of the Delhi Riots mastermind, terrorist Tariq (Tahir) Hussain," tweeted BJP leader Priti Gandhi.

The National Incharge of Social Media - BJP Mahila Morcha suggested that this picture should (of Khan with the family) should be shown to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the next time he said "sab mile hue hain ji".