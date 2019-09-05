AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi thrashes MCD inspector in Delhi

New Delhi: An Inspector from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was allegedly thrashed by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in North-West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Thursday, the police said. According to the police, they received a call from police control room regarding a quarrel with MCD inspector by AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

"A team was rushed to the spot and found the inspector Ravinder Kumar Gupta injured. He was taken to BJRM hospital, Jahangir Puri for medical examination. The victim in his complaint told the police that he was supervising the cleaning work in the area of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, Delhi where he was obstructed doing official work, abused and beaten by MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and his associates," said a police officer.

A case under appropriate sections of the law has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station against the MLA.