AAP lost deposits in UP and will lose in Himachal Pradesh also: Union Minister and BJP Leader Anurag Thakur

Ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will retain power in the state.

Citing the saffron party's recent win in assembly election if four states, Anurag said, "We've hit a 'Chauka' by winning in 4 states and will hit six by this year-end by winning in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat."

The Union Minister while speaking to reporters in Shimla said, "AAP lost deposits in UP and will lose here in Himachal Pradesh also."

Meanwhile, BJP president J.P. Nadda reached his home state of Himachal Pradesh today on a four-day visit, during which he will participate in various programmes and hold organisational meetings in view of elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in BJP's parliamentary party meeting had advised all leaders to visit their home states and reach out to the general public.

After the party's spectacular win in the Assembly elections in four states, Nadda, with the Himachal polls in mind, will try to know the mood of the people and take feedback from them on welfare schemes of the government.

Nadda will also take feedback from the party's state unit and then hold a meeting with the high command in the national capital on the basis of which the saffron party will formulate a strategy for the polls in the state.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:29 PM IST