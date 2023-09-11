AAP Leader Reena Gupta Claims Delhi Police Not Filing Complaint Against BJP's Gaurav Bhatia For 'Phir Jab Main Inko Chhedunga..' Remark During LIVE TV Debate

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia |

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Reena Gupta on Monday, September 11 alleged that Delhi Police was refusing to file a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. The AAP spokesperson had earlier alleged that Gaurav Bhatia had used inappropriate and indecent remarks against her on live television durng a debate on a news channel on Thursday, September 7.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also upped the ante against the BJP spokesperson and alleged that Gaurav Bhatia used the words "Phir jab mai inko chedunga" during a live TV debate and also shared the video from the debate. The Party also termed Delhi Police's alleged refusal to file an FIR as "shocking."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The AAP used the incident to call BJP "mahila virodhi" (anti-women) and wrote in its tweet, "Imagine if a BJP leader like Gaurav Bhatia can openly threaten to harass a female spokesperson on a channel, then what would they be doing to the daughters of common houses on the road?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AAP Spokesperson Reena Gupta also shared another video of BJP leader and spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia where the news anchor Rubika Liyaqat had lashed out at Bhatia for his language and comments against the Opposition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reena Gupta also took to Twitter and said that any attempts to insult or downrun women by the BJP will not be tolerated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reena Gupta also held a PC on the issue on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

AAP vs BJP in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP are locked in a bitter battle in the national capital. The acrimony between the parties increased after the Delhi Services Bill was introduced by Centre and passed in the Parliament, effectively handing over important authority making rights like transfers and other services to Delhi LG.

AAP termed the move by Centre as an attempt to thwart the working of a democratically elected government and BJP's backdoor attempt to control Delhi. The BJP on its part alleged AAP of trying to rake up issues to divert attention from important issues and has led an unrelenting attack on the BJP on alleged corruption by select AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Read Also Little role for Supreme Court in AAP vs BJP standoff in Delhi

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)