AAP Leader Loveleen Tuteja Lovely Joins Congress Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Elections

Rohtak (Haryana): Ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, AAP leader Loveleen Tuteja Lovely on Thursday joined the Congress party in the presence of Haryana LoP and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak.

"The dream of a prosperous Haryana that Bhupinder Singh Hooda fulfilled for the people of Haryana is now once again desired by the state. Every Haryanvi envisions a progressive Haryana, and it is certain that Congress is set to form the government in Haryana," said Loveleen Tuteja Lovely.

"I will do all the duties that will be assigned to me by the Congress party. Today the people in Rohtak have been facing several problems that include issues related to drinking water, sewerage systems, and electricity. Congress has given guarantees on the same. The only person who can deal with all these problems is Bhupinder Singh Hooda," he added further.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday released its fifth list of two candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election. With the latest list, the party has declared the names of 88 candidates for elections to the 90-member Assembly. In the remaining two seats, the Congress will support its alliance partners the SP and the CPIM.

The candidates announced in the fifth list are Naresh Selwal from Uklana and Jasbir Singh (Jessi Petwar) from Narnaund. The Congress late Wednesday night released a list of five candidates for the election.

The party has fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from Narwana (SC), Sarva Mitra Kamboj from Rania and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon.

AAP Releases Its 7th List Of 3 Candidates

The AAP also released its seventh list of three candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election. With the latest list, the party has now announced candidates for all 90 assembly seats of the state.

The candidates announced in the seventh list are Adarshpal Gujjar from Jagadhri, Ranbir Singh Lohan from Narnaund, and Rabia Kidwai from Nuh. AAP had given a ticket to Rajiv Pali from Narnaud, but his ticket has been cancelled, and Ranveer Singh Lohan has been made the candidate from there. The party has also changed its candidate from Badli, from where it has fielded Happy Lochab in place of Ranbir Gulia.

Earlier in the day, the AAP released its sixth list of 19 candidates for the election. Among the candidates announced in the sixth list are OP Gujjar from Kalka, Prem Garg from Panchkula, Ketan Sharma from Ambala City, and Gurtej Singh from Mulana.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.