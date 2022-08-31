'AAP is a party of serial liars': BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra | Photo: ANI

As the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified, BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party saying that AAP has always been involved in some kind of theatrics and called AAP a party of serial liars.

Both the parties have often been at loggerheads, usually over frequent tussles between the Delhi government and the Centre-controlled Lieutenant-General and other issues.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Patra said that right before Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain's arrest, they (AAP) were doing the same theatrics but Satyendra is yet to be granted bail.

He added that Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia has done the liquor gate scam and that is the reason they're indulging in theatrics again. "AAP is a party of serial liars," BJP leader Sambit Patra said.

Meanwhile, in the going tussle between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi LG VK Saxena on Wednesday said that he will initiate legal action against AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah, for defamatory and false allegations of corruption attributed to his tenure as the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The AAP had alleged that the L-G was involved in a Rs. 1400 crore scam during the 2016 demonetization process and demanded a CBI probe against him.

Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal:

Amid the row over the Delhi excise policy, social activist Anna Hazare has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slamming him for getting intoxicated with power and forgetting the ideologies and values of the movement that created the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sisodia gets clean chit:

Sisodia on Tuesday claimed that his family got a 'clean chit' in the raids in connection with the liquor policy case saying that nothing was found at his home and in his bank locker by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia's bank locker at a Ghaziabad bank was searched by the CBI on Tuesday morning.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday had filed a money laundering case against the Delhi Deputy CM in the Delhi excise policy case.

Satyendra Jain Money Laundering Case:

The Delhi High Court earlier last week dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to declare AAP leader Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, as a “person with unsound mind” and disqualify him from being a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) here and a Minister.

Jain was arrested on May 30 by ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is presently in judicial custody.

The ED on June 6 had claimed to have seized Rs 2.85 crore of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendra Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.