'AAP has always recognised my vision and work': Navjot Singh Sidhu's tweet raises speculation amid infighting in Punjab Congress

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Punjab among the Congress party leaders itself in the state politics, today the ruling party's leader Navjot Singh Sidhu indirectly hinted his entry into Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party as his tweet left everyone guessing after he wrote," AAP "has always recognised his work in the state and knows who is fighting for the state."
Navjot's tweet read, "Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision and work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption and Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present "Punjab Model" It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab."
Further in another twet he wrote, "If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can't escape my Pro-People Agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate."
Mr Sidhu's tweet came after an old video clip that showed AAP leader Sanjay Singh praising him for quitting the BJP in 2017 and for raising his voice against the Akali Dal and the Badal family.
While his feud with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and a tussle for power is no strange to anyone his tweets has left everyone speculating that the Congress leader may defect AAP which he had passed over when he joined the Congress before the Punjab election in 2017.
Notably, in the middle of the ongoing power crisis in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday hit out at the opposition, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of being "bent upon the state's destruction." Taking to Twitter, Sidhu accused the Badals of looting the state by signing power purchase agreements (PPA) for 25 years of solar power at Rs 5.97 to Rs 17.91 per unit during their rule, despite knowing that the cost was decreasing at 18 per cent per year.
Hitting out at the AAP who will contest the upcoming state assembly elections for the first time next year, Sidhu said that the Delhi government wanted thermal power plants to shut down in the middle of the ongoing power crisis.
