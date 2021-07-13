'AAP has always recognised my vision and work': Navjot Singh Sidhu's tweet raises speculation amid infighting in Punjab Congress

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Punjab among the Congress party leaders itself in the state politics, today the ruling party's leader Navjot Singh Sidhu indirectly hinted his entry into Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party as his tweet left everyone guessing after he wrote," AAP "has always recognised his work in the state and knows who is fighting for the state."

Navjot's tweet read, "Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision and work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption and Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present "Punjab Model" It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab."

Further in another twet he wrote, "If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can't escape my Pro-People Agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate."

Mr Sidhu's tweet came after an old video clip that showed AAP leader Sanjay Singh praising him for quitting the BJP in 2017 and for raising his voice against the Akali Dal and the Badal family.