AAP govt spent 4 times more than Congress on ads, reveals RTI

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has spent about Rs 78 crore annually on advertisements in the first four years of its tenure, while the previous Sheila Dikshit government in its third term had spent about Rs 19 crore annually on advertisements, according to information sought through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The RTI sought by IANS said while between 2008 and 2012, the Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit spent Rs 75.9 crore, on an average annual expenditure of Rs 18.97 crore, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had spent Rs 311.78 crore on advertisements between 2015 and 2019, on an average of Rs 77.94 crore annually, four times that of the Congress.

However, it is worth mentioning that the average advertisement rate charged by leading daily newspapers now has gone up by 20-40 per cent when compared to the time of the Congress governments.