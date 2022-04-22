AAP govt in Punjab not fulfilling even a single promise made during polls: BJP's Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday accused the AAP government in Punjab of not fulfilling even a single poll promise made to the people of the state.

Talking to the media here, Chugh said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised 300 units of free electricity immediately after the formation of the government by his party.

But now, the state government says it would implement the same from July, he said, adding that the AAP has so far not fulfilled even a single promise it made during the election campaigns.

Taking on the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the issue of corruption, Chugh said the menace cannot be eradicated with the launch of just a helpline number.

The state government recently launched an anti-corruption helpline number for people to send video and audio clips of corrupt officials.

The BJP leader also accused the AAP of using the state’s resources to fulfil its political motives in other states.

He slammed the AAP government in Punjab for allegedly misusing the Punjab Police to settle its political scores.

Chugh further alleged that the ministers of the AAP government were flouting their oaths of secrecy by showing files of their departments to party leaders in Delhi.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:28 PM IST