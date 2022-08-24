e-Paper Get App

AAP govt ignored expert panel advice on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Punjab polls: BJP

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Delhi government handed over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform liquor trade in the capital to "gain unfair advantage" in the Punjab polls.

He also said the city government allowed 'cartelisation' in liquor business by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies.

Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect BJP's questions on malpractices in the implementation of excise policy.

