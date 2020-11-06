AAP govt gives nod to prosecute Umar Khalid under UAPA

New Delhi, November 6: The Delhi government has given sanction to Delhi Police for prosecution of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to the February communal violence in northeast Delhi that left at least 53 persons dead.

The sanction was given in the riots conspiracy case, in which Khalid was booked under the stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

As the police has received prosecution sanction against Khalid from both the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Home Ministry, it can now name him in their supplementary charge sheet.

To prosecute the accused under Section 13 of the UAPA, the Delhi Police needed the sanction from the MHA and under Sections 16, 17 and 18 from the Delhi government.

Khalid was arrested under the UAPA in a separate case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the riots in February 2020.

The Delhi Police has filed a 17,500-page charge sheet against 15 persons for "propagating violence" during the riots. The charge sheet were filed under the UAPA, Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code.