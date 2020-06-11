AAP fumes after MCD claims Delhi's COVID-19 death numbers are higher than official figures

The BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday stirred a huge controversy after claiming that Delhi's COVID-19 death numbers are higher than those given by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) told ANI that there have been around 2,098 coronavirus deaths in Delhi. However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Wednesday said that there have been 984 coronavirus deaths in the national capital.
"From March till June 10, in all three municipal corporations of Delhi, there have been around 2,098 COVID-19 death cases for which funerals have been held. These all were coronavirus positive cases. We have given separate records of around 200 suspected cases," Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) told ANI.
Meanwhile, reacting to the controversy, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Delhi High Court has made it clear that they have no doubts about the expertise of the Death Audit Committee of doctors and the number of deaths provided by them is correct. "If BJP thinks they are above courts & want to play politics, I can't say anything," he added.
Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal had said, "Country-wide death report compiled based on States' data. If states take a day or two more in conducting 'death audit' & a change in numbers arises due to it, then, in next 2-3 days numbers are accounted for."
This isn't the first time of the mismatch of COVID-19 deaths between MCD and the Delhi Govt. According to Indian Express, the Municipal Corporations of North and South Delhi, earlier in May, said that they have recorded 426 COVID-19 cremations, whereas the Delhi government’s official health bulletin had put the number of COVID deaths in the city at 194.
