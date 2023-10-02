'AAP Fights Against Drugs, Not Any Party Or Leader,' Says Arvind Kejriwal In Patiala

Chandigarh: Reiterating his party’s resolve, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that AAP was fighting against drugs and not against any party or leader.

His statement held significance in the wake of ongoing tension between AAP and Congress - allies in the INDIA bloc - after the recent arrest of Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira in a drugs case.

Kejriwal's Rally in Patiala

Addressing a rally in Patiala after the launch of a drive for the rejuvenation of government hospitals, Kejriwal also appealed to all the political parties to support AAP in its war against drugs.

Kejriwal, who did not name Khaira, said that a prominent person who was facing charges of drug trafficking, was caught a few days ago and all the parties were targeting Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann why he did it.

Kejriwal asked whether a drug trafficker should be arrested and put behind bars or not?

Support for Bhagwant Mann's Government

Lauding Mann government’s efforts to curb the drug menace in Punjab, Kejriwal said that he wanted to tell all the parties that AAP’s fight was against drugs which had been destroying youths and not against any political parties or leaders.

Appealing to all the political parties to support AAP’s war, he said that there was a time when the state was seen in poor light because of drugs and movies were being made on the issue of drugs.

Congress Leaders' Response to Khaira's Arrest

It may be recalled that several top Punjab Congress leaders have condemned the arrest of senior party legislator Khaira who was arrested on early September 28 morning in an eight year old case of alleged drug trafficking.

After two-day police remand, the three-time MLA from Bholath seat, Khaira has been sent to 14-day judicial custody since. State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa lashed out at the AAP government - which is in power in Punjab and Delhi – accusing it of indulging in political vendetta. However, the AAP has termed the arrest as part of its zero tolerance policy against drugs.

Inauguration of Mata Kaushalya Hospital

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kejriwal and Mann dedicated to people the first of its kind 366-bed Mata Kaushalya Hospital at Patiala. The hospital has been upgraded and strengthened at a cost of Rs 13.80 crore and is equipped with facilities of ICU, NICU and others.

Mann said that emergency services would be operational in all hospitals across the state within a year to save the precious lives of people. He also said that the state government was also going to start an Electronic Intensive Care Unit (eICU) system to provide critical health services for critical patients of the remote and rural areas.

