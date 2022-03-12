AAP expresses disappointment over Maharashtra State Budget 2022-23, says 'there is nothing for Aam Aadmi'

AAP expressed disappointment over the Maharashtra State Budget 2022-23, It said, there is nothing for the Aam Aadmi; no emphasis on adequately increasing state expenditure for education and public health is done by the government.

AAP also called out the state government for its inability to address the problem of unsustainable and ever-increasing fiscal debt in the state. The budget has yet again, fallen short of the expectations of the masses, who have been yearning for an increase in public spending towards social security like public health and quality education.

"The Aam Aadmi Party prioritises the provision of universal social infrastructure, like accessible & affordable public healthcare, and quality education for all; and to this effect, allocates 25% and 16% of its budget to healthcare and education respectively." said Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP Mumbai Working President.

Despite having an enormous outlay of more than ₹4 lakh crores in the 2022-23 budget, the Maharashtra government has allocated less than 2% to school education and higher education (2354 crores and 1619 crores respectively), and less than 2% (5244 crores) in the Health sector.

It is needless to say that, for a population of more than 12 crore citizens in Maharashtra, the allocations made to education and health remain abysmally low, year after year.The Delhi Government is the only government in India to present an ‘Outcome Budget’. An outcome budget provides details of utilization of funds, and progress of projects which were announced in the previous year’s budget, noted AAP

The Delhi Government budget outlay for 2021-22, is ₹69,000 crore. It must be noted that this is more than double the value of the outlay of ₹30,940 crore from 2014-15, when AAP first came to power. The Maharashtra government on the other hand, has presented a fiscal deficit of ₹24,353 crores in 2022-23, and it's debt has crossed ₹6,00,000 crores. The MVA doesn't care to present any outcomes as a part of its budget, keeping the citizenry in the dark as regards the achievements of provisions of the previous year's Budgets, said party.

"Who will take responsibility when the Maharashtra government and cannot perform even the most rudimentary functions, because of massive loan interest payments and fiscal mismanagement? They should take lessons from the AAP Government in Delhi, which had converted a fiscal deficit of Rs 3,942 crore in 2013-14 , to a fiscal surplus of Rs 113 crore in 2017-18, and continues to run one of the most fiscally prudent budgets in India. In Maharashtra, we can only see the government make big-ticket announcements without actually delivering on them, and hardly any benefits ever reaching the Aam Aadmi." said Preeti Sharma Menon, National Executive Member.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:00 PM IST