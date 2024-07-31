AAP Councillor Running 'Illegal' PG Near Rau's IAS Study Circle Goes Missing: Reports

Rau's IAS Study Circle building, New Delhi | File Image

Arti Chawla, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor who allegedly runs illegal rental accommodations near the Rau's IAS Study Circle has gone missing, claimed multiple news reports. The property owned by Chawla is just several hundred feet away from Rau's IAS Study Circle where three UPSC aspirants lost their life due to flooding just a few days ago.

As per a report in India Today, the rental accommodations or PGs are located at Chawla's official address (18/3, Second Floor, Old Rajinder Nagar). There are several rooms all of which are occupied by UPSC exam aspirants. Some have been let on single occupancy while the others are shared between multiple students.

Each occupant is reportedly charged Rs 18,000 per month as rent.

It is being alleged that the PG is being run illegally.

Focus on civic issues following deaths

After deaths in Rau's IAS Study Circle, focus is also on the civic issues in the Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi. The area near the Rau's coaching classes is a low-lying one compared to streets near Karol Bagh metro station which is less than 200 metres away.

The area gets flooded in every rainy season and residents in the area have been facing the issue for decades. Local residents have told media that they have constantly complained to authorities about the issue but nothing has happened.

Her official handle on social media platform X has gone silent after a post on July 27, the day of the tragedy. A few posts made couple days ago before that boast of cleaning of the drains in the area. There is no post about the study centre tragedy.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has targeted Chawla and Aam Admi Party. He has posted a video from his official handle on X showing what he calls illegal rental accommodations in the property owned by Arti Chawla.