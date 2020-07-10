'Aap convince ho gaye ya main aur bolu': Twitter in splits over UP police's cattle plot twist in Vikas Dubey encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey while being brought to Uttar Pradesh from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was gunned down by the UP STF on Friday in Kanpur. The police said that Dubey tried to escape after the vehicle in which he was travelling with the police party overturned.
The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, toppling on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed. The car was part of a small convoy of police vehicles.
Six policemen, including two from the Special task Force, were hurt in the accident and the exchange of fire around 6 am, an official said.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in its press release said that the vehicle they were travelling in with Dubey overturned as a "herd of cattle had come in front of it".
"A herd of cattle had come in front of the vehicle due to which driver took sudden turn leading to accident...Police tried to go close to him to nab him alive but he continued to fire. Police retaliated in self-defence..." the UP STF said.
The sudden developments in the story have social media in splits. While many have touted it to be a lousy script of a flop movie, others have called it the longest excuse ever made.
Dubey was the sixth man to die in a police encounter after the ambush he allegedly masterminded in Kanpur's Bikru village past midnight on July 2, killing eight policemen who had come to arrest him.
Madhya Pradesh police arrested Vikas Dubey outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was handed over to an Uttar Pradesh police late in the evening.
Kanpur Range Inspector General Mohit Agarwal said Dubey tried to flee from the car with an injured policeman's pistol.
He was chased and surrounded by policemen and was asked to surrender. When he started firing with an intention to kill, policemen opened fire in self-defence, Kanpur police said.
A press release said he was immediately taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.
Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College principal Dr R B Kamal said Dubey was brought dead to hospital.
Dubey sustained four bullet injuries, three in the chest and one in the hand, he told reporters.
