'Aap convince ho gaye ya main aur bolu': Twitter in splits over UP police's cattle plot twist in Vikas Dubey encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey while being brought to Uttar Pradesh from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was gunned down by the UP STF on Friday in Kanpur. The police said that Dubey tried to escape after the vehicle in which he was travelling with the police party overturned.

The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, toppling on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed. The car was part of a small convoy of police vehicles.

Six policemen, including two from the Special task Force, were hurt in the accident and the exchange of fire around 6 am, an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in its press release said that the vehicle they were travelling in with Dubey overturned as a "herd of cattle had come in front of it".

"A herd of cattle had come in front of the vehicle due to which driver took sudden turn leading to accident...Police tried to go close to him to nab him alive but he continued to fire. Police retaliated in self-defence..." the UP STF said.