AAP, Congress wage Twitter war over Rahul’s ‘remote control’ remark in Punjab

Chandigarh: Hitting back at Congress over Mr Rahul Gandhi’s remark that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was being run with a ‘‘remote control’’, the state AAP on Friday said that it was Congress which often summoned the previous chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to Delhi.

Rahul said Punjab being 'remote controlled' from Delhi

Rahul had, on Thursday, said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Pathankot, Punjab, that the state government was being remote controlled pointing towards AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha for calling the shots in the state government.

The Punjab AAP tweeted in Hindi saying the Gandhi family kept summoning Charanjit Singh and he kept responding and that the 52 year old Congress youth leader Rahul Gandhiji should eat almonds as his memory had become weak.

The Punjab Congress was quick to hit back, tweeting, “It is not about the Delhi visits, it is about the fact that people from Delhi have offices in the Punjab Secretariat and are dictating terms. Btw, what happened to @raghav_chadha appointment letter? Him not getting any post in @PunjabGovtIndia doesn’t seem to have stopped him.”

’84 Massacre unforgivable: Chadha

Meanwhile, the AAP MP Raghav Chadha also launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said that Punjabis would never forget nor forgive the Congress for the 1984 massacre.

He tweeted, “Your party has been trying to rebrand you since I was born, and it doesn't look like it will work this time either. I have Punjabi blood in my veins, and I find the 1984 massacre unforgivable. A pathological dislike for Punjabis is in your party’s DNA.”

Castigating Gandhis for anti-Sikh riots and attack on the Sri Darbar Sahib, Chadha said that Rahul did not have any remorse for these dastardly acts committed by his family and he should apologise to people of Punjab at once.

He also shared a photo on Twitter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, folding hands before Rahul Gandhi. Raghav Chadha said that the Gandhi family dictated their leaders from Delhi to run affairs just like they controlled former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

