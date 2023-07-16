AAP Calls For Party's Political Affairs Committee Meet Ahead Of Opposition Convention In Bengaluru

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) |

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for the party's Political affairs committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday ahead of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also join the PAC meeting through video conferencing. The decision to participate in Bengaluru's opposition meeting is likely to be taken after the meeting.

However, according to TV reports, AAP is likely to skip the second opposition meeting tomorrow, following the water logging issues in Delhi.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.