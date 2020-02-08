‘Aap calligraphy samjhiye’: Mumbai BJP trolled after handing Uber driver Rohit a badly written ‘Alert Citizen Award’ certificate

Poet and activist Bappadittya Sarkar recently faced an Uber driver who, after hearing him on the phone discussing the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, took him to the police station, and asked the cops to take the former in.

Soon after the incident came to light, social media users began to commend the cabbie. Soon, #ProudofUberRohit was trending on Twitter.

Not everyone agreed, but as one social media user put it, "Uber India should be giving a "special recognition award to Rohit for displaying courage to take a terrorist to police stn".