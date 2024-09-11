 AAP Announces 3rd List Of 11 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File/PTI

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi party on Tuesday announced the third list of candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 5.

About The Candidates In The 3rd List

In the third list of candidates, the party has decided to field Bheem Singh Rathi from Radaur, Amar Singh (Nilokheri), Amit Kumar (Israna), Rajesh Saroha (Rai), Manjeet Farmana (Kharkhauda), Pravin Guskhani (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), Naresh Bagri (Kalanaur), Mahendar Dahiya (Jhajjhar), Suneel Rao (Ateli), Satish Yadav (Rewari), and Col Rajendra Rawat (Hathin).

About AAP 2nd List For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Aam Aadmi party, in its second list, fielded Ritu Bamaniya from Sadhaura, Krishan Bajaj from Thanesar, Hawa Singh from Indir, Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar from Ratia and Bhupendra Beniwal from Adampur.

Chhatar Pal Singh from Barwala, Jawah1ar Lal from Bawal, Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad and Abash Chandela from Tigaon have also been fielded.

The second list came after BJP leaders from the state, Sunil Rao and Satish Yadav, joined the AAP in the presence of AAP Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

About The 1st List

In the first list of candidates that was released on Monday, the party had announced candidates for some prominent seats in the state, like Bhiwani, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh.

The AAP has fielded Gurpal Singh from Naraingarh, Anurag Dhandha from Kalayat, Narender Sharma from Pundri, Jaipal Sharma from Gharaunda, Amandeep Jundla from Assandh, Bittu Pahalwan from Samalkha, Pawan Fauji from Uchana Kalan, Kuldeep Gadrana from Dabwali, and Happy Raina from Rania seat.

While Indu Sharma has been fielded from Bhiwani, Bijender Hooda from Rohtak, Kuldeep Chikara from Bahadurgarh, Manish Yadav from Mahendragarh, Dharmendra Khatana from Sohna, and Ravinder Faujdar from Ballabhgarh.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12.

