AAP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the names of three more candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, reported news agency ANI.

Raman Arora has been fielded from Jalandhar Central, Fauza Singh Sarari from Guru Harsahai and Deep Kamboj from Abohar, According to the AAP’s eighth list of candidates.

So far, the party has announced the names of 104 candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

The Punjab Assembly has 117 seats and its term will end in March 2022.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:58 PM IST