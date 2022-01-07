e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex rises 400 points to touch 60,000 in early trade; Nifty gains over 100 pointsIndia reports 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 3,007
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

AAP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab Assembly elections

FPJ Web Desk
Photo Credit: PTI

Photo Credit: PTI

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the names of three more candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, reported news agency ANI.

Raman Arora has been fielded from Jalandhar Central, Fauza Singh Sarari from Guru Harsahai and Deep Kamboj from Abohar, According to the AAP’s eighth list of candidates.

So far, the party has announced the names of 104 candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

The Punjab Assembly has 117 seats and its term will end in March 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
Advertisement