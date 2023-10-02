AAP Announces 12 Candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

Raipur: The Aam Aadmi Party revealed its second list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections on Monday. AAP has chosen candidates for 12 assembly constituencies in this round. This marks AAP's second attempt at the Chhattisgarh elections. Despite their victories in assembly elections in Delhi and Punjab, the party failed to secure a single assembly constituency in the last elections. However, this time, AAP is determined to issue tickets for all the assembly constituencies. In the first candidate list, 10 aspirants from AAP were selected.
The candidates in the second list are as follows:
Raja Ram Shyam - Pratapur
Dev Prasad Kosle - Sarangarh
Vijay Jaiswal - Kharsia
Pankaj James - Kota
Jashbir Singh - Bilha
Dr. Ujjawala Karade - Bilaspur
Dharam Das Bhargava - Masturi
Tarun Vaidhya - Raipur (rural)
Nandan Singh - Raipur West
Sant Ram Salam - Antagarh
Jugal Kishore Bodh - Keshkal
Bomdaram Mandavi - Chitrakoot
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)