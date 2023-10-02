AAP Announces 12 Candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

AAP Appoints Madhya Pradesh Co-Incharges Ahead Of State Legislative Polls | file pic

Raipur: The Aam Aadmi Party revealed its second list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections on Monday. AAP has chosen candidates for 12 assembly constituencies in this round. This marks AAP's second attempt at the Chhattisgarh elections. Despite their victories in assembly elections in Delhi and Punjab, the party failed to secure a single assembly constituency in the last elections. However, this time, AAP is determined to issue tickets for all the assembly constituencies. In the first candidate list, 10 aspirants from AAP were selected.

The candidates in the second list are as follows:

Raja Ram Shyam - Pratapur

Dev Prasad Kosle - Sarangarh

Vijay Jaiswal - Kharsia

Pankaj James - Kota

Jashbir Singh - Bilha

Dr. Ujjawala Karade - Bilaspur

Dharam Das Bhargava - Masturi

Tarun Vaidhya - Raipur (rural)

Nandan Singh - Raipur West

Sant Ram Salam - Antagarh

Jugal Kishore Bodh - Keshkal

Bomdaram Mandavi - Chitrakoot

