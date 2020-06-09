Aakar Patel suggests Sonu Sood should take Chinese troops home, 'Migrant Messiah' has hilarious take

Amid the standoff between India and China, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood-- also known as 'Migrant Messiah' - had the perfect response to Aakar Patel's suggestion of sending 'Chinese back home safely.'

As COVID-19 lockdown left thousands of migrant labourers stranded, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came to their rescue and emerged as the man of the moment by arranging buses for them to reach their home states. Meanwhile, India and China have been locked in a dispute over the heavy military build-up by People's Liberation Army (PLA) where they have brought in more than 5,000 troops along the Eastern Ladakh sector. Former head of Amnesty International India, Aakar Patel had a hilarious suggestion about India and China's ongoing dispute. He took to Twitter and joked: "My idea - Send Sonu Sood to Ladakh to send Chinese back home safely." To which Sonu had a hilarious response. He wrote, "Chinese लोगों को डिटेल्ज़ भेजो"