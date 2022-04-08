Delhi court asks Aakar Patel not to leave country without permission

Former Amnesty International India head and activist Aakar Patel Friday was asked by a Delhi rouse court to not leave India without permission.

Patel on Friday said he was stopped from flying again, a day after a Delhi court delivered a sharp rebuke to the CBI over a lookout circular (LOC) against him.

As per Patel, he was stopped by immigration at Bengaluru airport on Thursday night despite the favourable court order. In a tweet Patel said, "have been stopped at immigration again. CBI has not taken me off their look out circular."

The activist has now filed a contempt petition against the agency, as per Hindustan Times report.

The matter will now be taken up on April 12 for reply and arguments.

The mattered was being heard by additional sessions judge Santosh Snehi Mann who directed Patel not to leave the country without permission of the Court for now till the decision is taken.

The Court has also put a stay on Thursday’s Delhi Court order asking the CBI to file a compliance report by 4 pm on Friday, and asking the CBI director to tender a written apology to Patel.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday moved a revision petition in Rouse Avenue Court for an urgent stay on the ACMM court order which had asked for revoking the Look Out Circular issued against journalist and human rights activist Aakar Patel in connection with the violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA).

Patel, who got relief from a Delhi court that set aside the CBI's Look-out Circular restraining him from going abroad, on Friday again approached the court citing that he was stopped second time at the airport despite a favourable court order.

Meanwhile, activist Aakar Patel also has moved a contempt application in the Rouse Avenue Court district court against the Investigation officer of CBI for allegedly non-compliance with the court order dates April 7, 2022, for withdrawing the LOC.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 03:41 PM IST