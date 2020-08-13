Aagaya swaad? SC schools lawyer who chewed 'gutka' amid virtual court proceedings

A virtual courtroom decorum was in a shambles when a lawyer was found chewing tobacco (guthka) amid a proceeding.

The Bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra noticed the lawyer and pulled him up. The lawyer, out of words, could only stutter a mere "sorry" before the Bench head.

Warning the lawyer, Justice Arun Mishra said: "What is this? We have seen you. Don't say sorry. See that you don't repeat this in the future. Leave it at that."

This incident comes just two days after Rajeev Dhavan, a Senior Advocate was seen smoking his hookah during a virtual courtroom proceeding.

On August 11, during a hearing regarding the challenge to the order of the Rajasthan Speaker allowing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, the senior lawyer continued to smoke the hookah even as another Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal carried on with his submissions.

Virtual hearings have become the new 'common' amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the courtroom to discontinue their operation during the lockdown. And, it has led to many instances where lawyers were caught doing things they wouldn't otherwise.

The Rajasthan High Court, on two occasions, has pulled up lawyers for dressing too casually before the Bench.