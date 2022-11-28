Aaftab Poonawala gifted Shraddha Walkar's ring to doctor he dated while her body parts were still in the house

Accused Aaftab Poonawala and victim Shraddha Walkar | FPJ

New Delhi: In a new twist in the Mehrauli murder case, it has come to light that Aaftab Poonawala gifted Shraddha's ring to the doctor he dated while pieces of Walkar's body were still stored in the fridge in his home. He met the doctor through the mobile dating application Bumble.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the weapons used by Aaftab were recovered last week by police and sent to a forensic lab for verification.

The weapon included five knives, ranging in length from 5 to 6 inches, and they have all been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis to check whether they were used in the crime.

Aaftab Poonawala, 27, is being kept in Tihar jail number four, where first-time offenders are lodged. He is not alone in the cell, but all precautions regarding his safety are being taken, a prison official said.

The police are yet to trace Shraddha Walkar's skull and some body parts.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner and girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, which he stored in a 300-litre fridge at his home in Mehrauli, South Delhi, for about three weeks before disposing of them throughout the city over several days.