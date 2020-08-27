Aadhaar Latest Update: UIDAI tweets latest list of documents and supporting documents to get Aadhaar

If you're looking to update the details on your Aadhaar Card, it can often be confusing as to what documents can be used to validate the changes you want. To this end, the Unique Identification Authority of India on Thursday took to Twitter with an update checklist that explains exactly how to go about the process.

"UIDAI accepts certificate issued by authorized officials for Aadhaar enrolment or Address, Name or Date of Birth update," the UIDAI tweeted. Releasing a lengthy list of documents one could use for identification and verification, it noted that if people wanted to update their Name, Address or Date of Birth in Aadhaar, they must ensure that the documents they submit have all the relevant details and are in their name.

"Whether you update one field or many, charges for the #AadhaarUpdate will be Rs. 100 (if you are also updating biometrics) and Rs. 50 (if only demographics details are being updated)," the UIDAI wrote. Responding to one Twitter user who claimed that inflated charges were being taken, it clarified that there was no fee for Aadhaar enrollment at this time.