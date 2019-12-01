Aadhaar card update: Now, change your address through the new mAadhaar app

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently launched the new version of the Aadhaar app that is much more secure than the older version of the app. The new mAadhaar app is available for download on both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.
The app has been launched to help users carry their Aadhaar number and other details like demographics, name, address, date of birth and photograph in a single app.
Here are some of the key features of the new mAadhaar app:
The Aadhar Card is now available at fingertips. This updated mobile app has become more accessible as the cardholders can carry their 12-digit unique identity number in a digital form.
With the newly updated app, Aadhaar cardholders can easily lock or unlock their biometrics identification services at any time.
mAadhaar app is multilingual. It supports 13 languages, including English and 12 Indian languages— Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi and Assamese.
The mAadhaar app can be used for avialing any of the Aadhaar related services like update address, verify Aadhaar, verify mail/email, retrieve UID/EID, request for Address Validation Letter and also check the status of various online requests.
You can also request for any updation of your address in case of an error or if you shift residence.
Users can also download Aadhaar, order a reprint, update their address, download offline eKYC, show or scan QR code, verify their Aadhaar, verify their email, retrieve their UID/EID, or request for an address validation letter using the mAadhaar app.
Users can of the mAadhaar app can also lock or unlock their UID, Aadhaar number or biometrics anytime.
The new Aadhaar app has two major sections— a) Aadhaar Services Dashboard and b) My Aadhaar Section.
mAadhaar is accepted as proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class in Indian Railways.
mAadhaar does not work offline. It needs to have proper internet connection to download data from UIDAI.
