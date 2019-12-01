Aadhaar card update: Now, change your address through the new mAadhaar app

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently launched the new version of the Aadhaar app that is much more secure than the older version of the app. The new mAadhaar app is available for download on both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.

The app has been launched to help users carry their Aadhaar number and other details like demographics, name, address, date of birth and photograph in a single app.

Here are some of the key features of the new mAadhaar app: