 'Aa Gaye Credit Lene': Congress Trolled For Celebrating Chandrayaan-3 Success With Ex-PM Nehru's Picture
Congress' tweet was slammed by netizens as they questioned the grand old party's intentions and blamed them for taking credit for ISRO's success.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

Congress faced flak on social media on Wednesday after it celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission using India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's picture on X (formerly Twitter).

"India's voyage to the moon and beyond is a tale of pride, determination & vision.

"It was independent India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, whose scientific outlook and vision laid the foundation of Indian space research.

"Today, the success of Chandrayaan-III is a result of his early efforts," Congress tweeted.

But the post was slammed by netizens as they questioned the grand old party's intentions and blamed them for taking credit for ISRO's success.

"Aa gaye credit lene bhik mangu," a user commented while another wrote "Thanks to our @isro Scientists. Credit where it is due".

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Hail ISRO

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said an elated nation with 140 crore aspirations today witnessed yet another achievement in its six-decade-long space programme and the entire world is looking up to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which is a matter of special pride for all Indians.

"We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India," Kharge said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Congratulations to Team ISRO for today's pioneering feat."

"Chandrayaan3's soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community," Gandhi said.

