A week later, UP Police can't find man who shot dancer in face

Chitrakoot ASP Balwant Chaudhary on Saturday said, "Efforts are on to arrest Ajit Patel, who fired at the dancer. Ajit is a resident of Kaushmabi district." The dancer, Hina, sustained a bullet injury in her jaw and two others sustained pellet injuries during firing at the function.

The function was held to celebrate the wedding of the daughter of village head Suhir Singh Patel on November 30, SP Ankit Mittal said.

Hina was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger, he had said.