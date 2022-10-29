A tough poll ahead, Gujarat BJP forms Uniform Civil Code panel

Amid upcoming polls, Gujarat announces forming a committee for implementing UCC in state | FPJ

Ahmedabad: Driving to the wall in a tough election over a month from now, the BJP-ruled Gujarat government on Saturday announced the formation of a committee to look into the modalities of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, which goes to the hustings next month, as well as Uttarakhand, already have such committees in place.

Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced that the Saturday meeting of the State Cabinet approved the constitution of such a committee. This is believed to be the last meeting of the Bhupendra Patel Cabinet, with speculation rife that the Election Commission might announce the poll dates on November 1.

Union minister Parshottam Rupala, who addressed the press conference along with Sanghavi, said, "The UCC committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members."

The Centre has proposed to implement the UCC to the Supreme Court, pointing out that the Constitution obligates the State to have a Uniform Civil Code for its citizens.

Stating further that people belonging to different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws is an "affront to the nation’s unity", the Centre has informed the apex court that it would place the proposal before the 22nd Law Commission.

The central government stated this in its response to petitions seeking uniformity in laws governing matters of divorce, succession and inheritance, and adoption and guardianship for all, irrespective of gender and religion.