A tale of two malaria drugs: One is being used to treat COVID-19, the other is used in gin and tonic

In his classic Piano Man, Billy Joel had a haunting line: "There's an old man sitting next to me, making love to his tonic and gin." The gin and tonic is one of the most well-known cocktails around, one the same shelf as the Cuba Libre or the Long Island Iced Tea, but did you know it was accidentally created while battling malaria in India.

Gin and tonic was introduced by the British East India Company in India and other tropical regions that had a high malaria incidence rate. In the 18th century, Scottish doctor George Cleghorn studied how quinine could be used to prevent malaria. The quinine was drunk with tonic water, but the taste turned out to be bitter. British officers in the 19thcentury took to adding a mixture of water, sugar, lime and gin to the quinine in order to make the drink more palatable, giving birth to the gin and tonic.

Since it is no longer used as an antimalarial, tonic water today contains much less quinine, is usually sweetened, and is consequently much less bitter.

Hydroxychloroquine is the most wanted drug in the world right now. Without any scientific proof, several nations including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Israel, Jordan and India have recommended it for treating the novel coronavirus, COIVD-19.

But before hydroxychloroquine came into the market, there was chloroquine. The indigenous people of Peru would extract the bark of the cinchona tree to fight chills and fever in the 17th century. After the Spanish conquered Latin America, the medicine was taken back to Europe and used against malaria. The quinoline antimalarial drug quinine was isolated from the extract in 1820, and chloroquine is an analogue of this. Hydroxychloroquine was invented during World War II to provide an alternative with fewer side effects.

And nearly 75 years after the War, it is the most sought out drug in the world. On Friday, Israel became the latest country to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supplying hydroxychloroquine, including the United States have prescribed to treat the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted thanking PM Modi for the generous donation of hydroxychloroquine.

He isn’t the only one. Late Wednesday US President Donald Trump and Brazil Prime Minister Jair Bolsonaro also thanked PM Modi, with the latter even comparing the prime minister to Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana carrying the Sanjeevani.