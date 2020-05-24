A tale of two cyclones: How Mamata dealt with Cyclone Fani and Cyclone Amphan

Flashback to May 2019 when cyclone Fani caused major havoc in Odisha and much less destruction in West Bengal. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly had refused to hold a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi back then stating that officials in the state were busy with then ongoing Lok Sabha election duty. Mamata on the other hand claimed that PM Modi had only called Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik but did not reach out to the West Bengal Chief Minister. These claims were rubbished by the Centre.

A year later, things have changed drastically, as the wreckage caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal has left the state administration helpless. Politics has taken a backseat for the moment for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) which has been trying to protect its turf for the 2021 Assembly elections. Assistance from the BJP-led Centre is the state government’s only hope to win back people’s confidence, that is already dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic and now the aftermath of the cyclone.