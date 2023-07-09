 'A Powerhouse Of Talent': PM Modi Meets Autistic Singer Kamisetty Venkat In Warangal, Shares Pics
"He did not let his autism deter him and went on to pursue singing. He sang and also danced to Naatu Naatu. I salute his fortitude," PM Modi tweeted.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
PM Modi met Autistic Singer Kamisetty Venkat in Warangal, Telangana | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Kamisetty Venkat, an autistic singer, in Warangal. Prime Minister Modi said Venkat was a powerhouse of talent, who did not let his disbility affect his dream of pursuing a career in singing. "The phenomenal Kamisetty Venkat is a powerhouse of talent and youthful energy. He did not let his autism deter him and went on to pursue singing. He sang and also danced to Naatu Naatu. I salute his fortitude," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi in Telangana

Earlier, on Saturday, PM Modi met the families of those who lost their relatives to Left-wing extremism in Warangal. "In Warangal, I met families of those who lost their near and dear ones to Left Wing Extremism. Their stories moved me profoundly and so did their strength in the face of adversity. Their resilience inspires us to keep working to build a peaceful and prosperous society," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi tears into CM KCR

Addressing a public rally earlier in Warangal, PM Modi came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS government, as well as the Congress, over corruption. He said the state was "trapped in a web of dynastic politics".

"Both the BRS and the Congress are dangerous for people of Telangana", PM Modi said, alleging that KCR was running the "most corrupt government." "All these dynastic parties has their roots in corruption. The whole country is aware of the corruption under the dynastic rule of the Congress. Now, the people of Teangana are seeing similar graft under BRS rule," PM Modi said.

PM lays foundation stone of infra and development projects

Earlier, on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones for various infrastructure and development projects, worth Rs 6,100 crore, in Warangal while lauding the people of Telangana for their "great contribution" to enriching the country's history.

