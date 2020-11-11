'A one man army...': Despite defeat to NDA, Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Tejashwi Yadav 'undoubted man of the match'

In the run up to the Bihar Assembly Election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had emerged as the face of the Opposition, leading the Mahagatbandhan and mounting a scathing attack against the NDA and Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Many of Yadav's poll promises, including that of creating 10 lakh jobs at th very beginning of his term if he was elected had also resonated with the masses, with people turning out in droves to attend rallies. While the Mahagatbandhan ultimately failed to reach the majority mark, clocking in 110 seats to the NDA's 125, Yadav's role in the campaign has been noted by many.

"He was a one man army, his party emerged as the single largest party, an election well fought with dignity and by making the people of Bihar the priority. Ultimately it is about the numbers but the man of the match undoubtedly is Tejashwi Yadav ji. Continue to speak for Bihar and its people," tweeted Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.