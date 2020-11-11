'A one man army...': Despite defeat to NDA, Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Tejashwi Yadav 'undoubted man of the match'

In the run up to the Bihar Assembly Election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had emerged as the face of the Opposition, leading the Mahagatbandhan and mounting a scathing attack against the NDA and Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
Many of Yadav's poll promises, including that of creating 10 lakh jobs at th very beginning of his term if he was elected had also resonated with the masses, with people turning out in droves to attend rallies. While the Mahagatbandhan ultimately failed to reach the majority mark, clocking in 110 seats to the NDA's 125, Yadav's role in the campaign has been noted by many.
"He was a one man army, his party emerged as the single largest party, an election well fought with dignity and by making the people of Bihar the priority. Ultimately it is about the numbers but the man of the match undoubtedly is Tejashwi Yadav ji. Continue to speak for Bihar and its people," tweeted Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.
An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece, Saamana expressed a similar sentiment, opining that Bihar had now seen the "rise of the Tejashwi era".
"He single-handedly fought the people in power. It would be injustice to Tejashwi to say that Modi's charisma worked in Bihar. The election, which looked one-sided initially became a closely- fought contest due to Tejashwi," it said. The poor showing of Congress hurt Tejashwi's chances, it added.
While the Mahagatbandhan failed to take over the administration, RJD and Yadav's Performance was certainly impressive. The RDJ bagged 75 seats, and also the highest percentage of the vote share. Tejashwi for his part, won the Raghopur seat by a margin of over 38,000 votes in the result announced late Tuesday night. According to the Election Commission, Tejashwi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party''s Satish Kumar by a margin of 38,174 votes.
On an unrelated note, it might interest you to know that Tejashwi Yadav had been a part of the Delhi Daredevils IPL team for four seasons. He however had not played a single match. But while his cricket career was brief, he has certainly made his mark in the political arena. To reiterate what Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "the man of the match undoubtedly is Tejashwi Yadav".
